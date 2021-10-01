University United Methodist Church hosts toddler class for first pumpkin patch picking of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re in line for some perfect weather for the beginning of pumpkin patch season.

Those out at University United Methodist Church got the fun started by hosting their toddler classes and families, and it did not disappoint.

“It’s just a beautiful day and it’s just kind of inviting the season in,” parent Chelsea Sesody said.

It is officially October and some are wasting no time in getting in the fall and Halloween spirit!

“They love to run around and see all the different pumpkins, feel them, sit on the crates and everything and with the hay, they get to interact with it,” toddler teacher Crystal Morgan said.

So with annual pumpkin patch is up and running, so are the students in their toddler class!

“It’s really sweet, very sweet seeing them running around and picking up pumpkins and just having a good time,” Sesody said.

Giving those teachers like Morgan, that chance to see their students’ outgoing sides.

“It’s fun to get to see them with their families and how their personalities are different from when we’re in the classroom all day,” Morgan said.

And a new learning opportunity, as these kids picked out their very own pumpkins.

“So Monday we’re going to start our pumpkin week lesson and we’ll be painting our pumpkins that we got here today in our classroom,” Morgan said.

While parents like Sesody get just as much out of it and are ready for a month of festivities.

“We’re just kind of looking forward to carving pumpkins and all of that.”

The pumpkin patch out at University United Methodist Church will be open every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and then on Saturdays, they open up earlier from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go check out some pumpkins there, or one of the many around Texoma!