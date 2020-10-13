University United Methodist opens its 26th annual pumpkin patch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)—Family and friends that are looking to purchase pumpkins for a good cause can visit the one acre spread.

It ranges from big pumpkins to small pumpkins. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and take pictures with the scarecrow photo booth and play games.

“People can come and take pictures of all the photo op’s we have out there we have children that come for storytime from some of the churches down the street we have games that they can play like tic tac toe and cornhole,” Church member Pam Fulkerson said.

All purchases go back into the church so in turn, they can continue to help the community.

The pumpkin patch is located on Hampstead and Taft and is open Sunday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.