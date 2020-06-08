Unrest sparks renewed interest to support black-owned businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just as the protests continue to amp up across the world, so has the push to support black-owned businesses.

On social media, over the weekend there were posts being made, hashtags circulating plus a Facebook group made specifically for black-owned businesses here in town.

For more than 50 years, Jimmy and Frankie’s Cut and Curl, now owned by Lonnie Robinson have been serving the Wichita Falls community and Sheppard Airforce Base.

“It means a lot to be a black business owner because it is not as easy for us to, first of all, establish and open up a business and then for one to be open for as long as Jimmy and Frankie’s has, is to me an amazing accomplishment,” Robinson said.

Robinson said historically Black men and women have been at a disadvantage to secure capital to build a business.

As many across the country fight for justice following George Floyd’s death, black America is pushing for citizens to support black-owned businesses.

“The recent events pulled back a stain of America, that’s been there always,” Chicago Pizza Kitchen owner Thaddeus Turner said. “But right now we are creating an opportunity for us all to work together to live in our truth and move forward and make America exactly what it was intended to be, for us all.”

And in this renewed interest to support black-owned businesses like Chicago Pizza Kitchen and Jimmy and Frankie’s, people across the country have been compiling lists, creating Facebook pages, and utilizing hashtags to draw attention to these establishments.

Turner and Robinson said supporting these businesses is not only an investment in the owners but in the community and in black youths.

“I think it is very important because they look up to the ones in the community that is working hard and establishing themselves and entering the business field,” Robinson said.

“The youth are coming behind us, it is our job and our duty to make sure that what we show them and showcase to them is what we want the rest of the world to see, not only what the rest of the world to see but to leave a legacy,” Turner said.

Both business owners said while they are black-owned they are committed to serving everyone regardless of race.

The new Facebook group not only allows black business owners to submit the name and information of their businesses but provides a place for community members to have access to that information.

Black Owned Businesses of Wichita Falls.