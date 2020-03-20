1  of  3
Unruly inmate sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls woman is sentenced to prison for setting fires and spitting on a corrections officer, and has two more charges pending for other alleged attacks in jail.

Amanda Almendarez, also known as Amanda Peters, was given two three-year prison sentences for arson and harassment by an inmate.

Almendarez was arrested in May 2018 for setting a fire on Marian lane. Witnesses said she was setting grass fires near a vacant home.

When firefighters arrived they said she was standing by the fire with a lighter, and they told her to move down to the corner of the lot.

When police arrived they said she was starting more fires at that location.

While Almendarez was in jail in December that year, a corrections officer said she was talking to her about assaults she was allegedly involved in and Almendarez spit in her face.

Those assaults allegedly involved an unprovoked attack of another inmate who was in her bunk when Almendarez began punching her in the face, then got a TV off a shelf and threw it at the inmate.

Officers said Almendarez also punched another inmate who was in jail on a murder charge several times in her face and pulled her hair out.

Almendarez’s other convictions include burglaries, assaults and evading.

