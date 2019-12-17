UNT student overcomes homelessness, earns college degree

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL)— From losing a home to earning a college degree, four years ago, Caleb Simmons was at a crossroads.

“At some point I couldn’t go to class. I really was about to just drop out.?” Simmons said.

He’d just been accepted into UNT Dallas when his life seemed to start falling apart.

“We lost our house, I had nowhere to stay. I had no car at the time.?” Simmons said.

He was a new college student, from Oak Cliff, but no place to truly call home.

Then he met Joann Chapin, a student solutions specialist on campus.

“When I met Caleb I could just tell he needed some assistance,” Chapin said.

Chapin connected Simmons with another faculty member who had room in his house to take him in.

During semester breaks and weekends Simmons spent time with Chapin and her family

“He’s definitely like a son to me,” Chapin said.

And when space opened up in the dorms, Chapin made sure he had the resources to get a room. He kept going. And tonight he graduated, and delivered a speech to his classmates with the woman he now calls his “mom” watching.

“I’m proud to get to sit in his family section and me and my kids get to sit there and watch him graduate,” Chapin said.

Simmons said Chapin has been a blessing.

If she wouldn’t have been here I probably wouldn’t be here.

Chapin said the same about her “son.”

