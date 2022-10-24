WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A couple of scary and unusual incidents at the Humane Society of Wichita County Monday have folks there thanking others for the tremendous support they’ve received by phone and on social media.

Director Cheryl Heineken says the first incident involved a man who had earlier been placed on hold. She said around 10:40 a.m., he turned up at the Humane Society extremely upset.

She said he was very tall and intimidating and loudly used profanity at and about them before shutting her arm and leg in a door when she was trying to get away from him.

By then, someone called 911 and when Heineken was on the phone with police, the man sped away in his Jeep.

After closing the center the rest of the day, another man climbed over the locked gate off Iowa Park Road at around 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022.

Heineken says he was only searching for his cat, and she says they have no interest in pursuing any charges against the second man.

