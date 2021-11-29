WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated assault case.

The crime happened on Friday, November 26, 2021, at around 3:32 a.m. at Studio E Club located in the 2400 block of Sheppard Access Road.

According to authorities, one victim, Alton Mackey, was shot.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

This is a Fresh 48, so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects will receive an additional $500, for a total reward of up to $1,500.