UPDATE @ 7:14 P.M.

All lanes of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike have been reopened, according to an update from OHP.

UPDATE @ 2:37 P.M.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reports the westbound lanes of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike are open, but the eastbound lanes remain closed between Chickasha and Elgin.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed a triple fatal wreck on the H.E. Bailey.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the deadly accident.

OHP says, eastbound and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike are closed between US-277 (mm 80) in Chickasha and US-277 (mm 53) in Elgin due to a grass fire and multiple vehicle crash at mm 76.

H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Chickasha, Image KFOR

Motorists are advised to detour at Chickasha and Elgin to US-277.

Emergency response crews and OTA crews are on scene and the closure could last through the afternoon, according to OHP.

Motorists are reminded to never drive into smoke and to use caution in the area.

Drivers should expect delays as this scene is still being investigated.