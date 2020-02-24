Update: Both Archer County sheriff candidates discuss social media rumors

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — “What kind of brought it to a head for me, was when my nine-year-old came home and had said she was getting picked on at school by the other kids saying your dads going to get arrested, and she didn’t want me to be arrested,” Archer County Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer said.

Posts to social media started it all. Rumors of laws broken and arrest warrants readied. Archer County sheriff Staci Beesinger has since come out in support of Dwyer, denying all claims of any wrongdoing.

While both Dwyer and opponent Jack Curd have seen negative posts during the process.

“The posts on Facebook and social media were indeed his supporters and other people that are close to him. I’ve not seen anything directly posted by my opponent but what I do know is directly from my opponent, him verbalizing to other people, again that I respect and trust,” Dwyer said.

“I mean I’ve seen negative posts on his page and my page. And citizens have the right to free speech and they have a right to tell their story,” Curd said.

For Curd, it feels like he has been the target in some cases.

“I feel like the sheriff’s office has been weaponized against my campaign, everything I’ve put out publicly shows a positive upbeat campaign. I mean our campaign is about what we want to do for the citizens of Archer County,” Curd said.

In the end, both candidates are hoping the rumors can be put to bed and that the truth will prevail.

“The voters, do your research, look into both candidates and make an informed, educated decision, don’t just take my word and don’t just take his word. You know go out and research and I think that the truth will come out in the end,” Curd said.

“The truth is, and a lot of people have said this to me, but why would she have somebody that was that kind of person working for her, why would she have promoted me three times, why would I still be here if I was the kind of person my opponents supports, and my opponent for that matter, have been saying about me,” Dwyer said.

Early voting ends on the 27th with the primary election just over a week away. Without any democrats running in this sheriff race, whoever wins the primary will win the election.