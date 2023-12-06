WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were both hospitalized following an early morning chase and crash Wednesday.

The pursuit began shortly before 3 Wednesday morning, December 6, when a Wichita Falls Police officer saw a white Buick sedan turn south onto Kemp off of Kell and run multiple red lights.

The officer followed the erratically-driving car down Kemp and then on Maplewood, where it spun out, turned around and sped north on Maplewood.

Officers and deputies pursued the vehicle for more than 30 minutes, and the chase ended at Jacksboro Highway and Norman Street, where the Buick spun out or crashed.

The driver fled on foot and was caught after a short chase.

A Wichita County deputy crashed into a utility pole and was taken to the hospital. The suspect is also in the hospital for reasons not related to the accident. A police officer also crashed into a sign during the chase but was not injured.

The suspect faces multiple charges including evading arrest, possession of narcotics and a warrant for violation of probation.

The suspect is believed to have similar charges filed last year in Comanche County.

We’re expecting to have more on the condition of the deputy from Sheriff David Duke at 5 p.m. Wednesday.