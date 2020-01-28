Wichita Falls man found guilty of unlawful possession of firearm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury in the 78th District Court took less than an hour to hand down a guilty verdict Tuesday.

Robert Lee Fleeks, 69, has been found guilty on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The punishment phase of the trial is set to begin Wednesday.

In June of 2016, Helen Fletcher, 30, was found dead in the parking lot of a dental clinic on Lee Street.

According to authorities, Fleeks said he and Fletcher were in a relationship and had started arguing. Fleeks said he was trying to fire a warning shot at Fletcher because she was harassing him.

However, Fleeks has a felony conviction on his record, and is not able to legally able to possess a firearm.

