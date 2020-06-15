UPDATE: Hwy 287 crash victim has “long road” of recovery ahead

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of a Wichita Falls teenager involved in a head-on collision on June 8 is fundraising to help pay for mounting medical expenses.

On June 8, a crash on highway 287 near Windthorst road left California man Allie Bindi, 25, dead and MSU student Harley Whited, 18, of Wichita Falls with significant injuries. According to police Whited was driving southbound in the southbound lane with Bindi struck her vehicle head-on.

Whited’s dad and step-dad are both WFPD officers and her step-dad said she has a broken femur, forearm, elbow, ankle, and numerous facial fractures. He said she has a long road of recovery ahead of her and doctors are estimating a full recovery could be as long as two years.

If you’d like to donate to the family for help with medical expenses they have a gofundme set up.