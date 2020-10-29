James Staley extradited, booked into Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — James Irven Staley III has been extradited to Wichita County from the Okmulgee County Jail after a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted him for the capital murder of Wilder McDaniel.

Staley was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday with a charge for capital murder and a charge for murder against him and no bond set.

Staley was indicted Wednesday by the Wichita County Grand Jury for the capital murder of Jason Wilder McDaniel and punishment is either death or life without parole, according to a press release from the Wichita Falls District Attorney’s Office

The Grand Jury also returned an indictment for first-degree felony murder, which has a range of punishment up to life.

This is also for the murder of Wilder McDaniel.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story continues to develop.