UPDATE: Man pronounced dead after found hanging in tree

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been pronounced dead after he was found hanging in a tree Monday morning in what appears to be a tree trimming accident.

At 10:55 a.m., emergency crews responded to the call in the 1500 block of Austin Street for a rescue attempt.

















A man was found dead hanging from a rope by the waist. Authorities said the man was wearing a tool belt.

A spokesman with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the man died from an unknown head injury and was dead when first responders arrived.

The body is being sent off for autopsy.

14 units originally responded to the call.

Our crew is still on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.