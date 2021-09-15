UPDATE: Manhunt suspect identified, video captures moment he runs

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect who fled from Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies and started a manhunt this afternoon has been identified.

The owners of the liquor store provided the suspect’s identification via a driver’s license he left at the scene.

The suspect’s name is Jeramie Hockett. According to his driver’s license, he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has brown eyes.

Video taken by D&D Liquor owner Jackey Dunn shows the moment Hockett fled from a deputy and ran outside.

Sheriff David Duke said the suspect is believed to have been involved with burglaries in Wichita Falls.

Investigators also said they found stolen property inside a vehicle believed to be the one the suspect was driving.

