Update on Lake Wichita revitalization plans

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Progress continues on the Lake Wichita revitalization project.

As the shop drawing for the steel deck that will be placed on the boardwalk is wrapping up the final stages of approval, meaning the boardwalk is still on schedule to be finished up in May.

The committee will then turn its focus to the Veteran’s Plaza project and begin fundraising once the ribbon is cut on the boardwalk.

Meanwhile the boat ramp is still on a strategic pause, but chairman of the committee David Coleman thinks they will still get what they need done.

“We’ve rolled that into the Veteran’s Plaza project, so those essential elements are there, and then so in the future if we decide we want to widen the boat ramp or do some of those other ammentities that weren’t absolutley essential, then we’ll still be able to do those,” Coleman said.

The committee is still exploring options for the lake deepening though, at the moment, Lakeside City and city council have approved funding for a test to see if Lake Wichita is eligible for compressed earth blocks.