Update on three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District has released more information on the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday evening.

Sixth Case of COVID-19 in Wichita County

The Health District’s protocol during patient contract tracing is to follow up with the medical provider.

Upon doing so, it was discovered the patient visited Walgreens instead of CVS.

After conferring with the patient, the patient confirmed they mistakenly said the wrong store.

The patient visited Walgreens located at 2800 Southwest Parkway on March 21 between 2pm and 3pm.

Seventh Case of COVID-19 in Wichita County

The patient is between the ages of 40 to 49 years old and is an employee for a medical clinic. The clinic has been notified and is following their processes to notify staff.

The contact tracing investigation is still currently on-going, therefore it is undetermined yet where the initial exposure may have occurred.

The patient began experiencing symptoms late in the evening of March 19. On March 20, the symptoms improved and then worsened again late on March 21 and into March 22. The patient was tested on March 23 at a drive-up testing facility. The patient has been at home in isolation since March 22.

The patient visited the following:

March 19: Falls Fitness located at 2611 Plaza Parkway between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

March 19: Texas Roadhouse Curb-Side Pickup located at 3111 Lawrence Road later in the evening

March 20: Parkway Grill located at 2719 Southwest Parkway between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

March 21: Walmart located at 3130 Lawrence Road between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

March 21: United Market Street located at 4590 Kell Boulevard between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Eighth Case of COVID-19 in Wichita County

The patient is between the ages of 40 to 49 years old. The patient lives within the Wichita County jurisdiction but works outside of the County.

Pending the on-going contact tracing, it is believed the patient came in contact with an individual from Dallas as part of the patient’s job.

Both the patient’s employer and the Regional Office of the Texas Department of State Health Services have been notified. The patient developed symptoms on March 21.

On March 22, the patient utilized a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls and was administered the COVID-19 test there.

The patient has been home in isolation since March 22. The patient did not visit any locations other than the drive-up testing facility.

You can find the full press release from the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District below:

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, residents can call the Health District hotline at the number listed below:

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community, and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

