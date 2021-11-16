UPDATE: One injured in bank robbery, suspect still at large

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a lone bank robber who held up Fort Sill National Bank at Kemp and Maplewood.

Around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police responded to the Fort Sill National Bank about a robbery.







According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, witnesses said a black male went inside and left an unknown amount of cash heading northbound.

Eipper said one person was injured and was transported to URHCS for medical attention but is expected to be okay.

Officers and a K-9 unit are in the area tracking the suspect.

Eipper described the suspect as a black male, 5’6″, wearing blue jeans, a reflective shirt or vest, and grey beanie cap. The suspect had a ‘non-lethal’ type weapon.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at 940-720-5000. If your tip leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,500.

A Fresh 48 has been issued so any information in the first 48 hours that leads to the arrest will receive an additional $500 for a total of $2,000.