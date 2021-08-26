UPDATE: Two hospitalized in Burkburnett crash

Editor’s note: The following updated information came from Burkburnett PD PIO. A previous story was published with information from on scene.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Burkburnett.

The crash happened late Thursday morning at the intersection of Oklahoma Cut Off and College Street.

Burkburnett PD Public Information Officer said two vehicles were driving north on Oklahoma Cut Off. Vehicle one was turning left on College Street when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one.

The driver of vehicle one was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were five people in vehicle two. The driver was flown to the hospital by Air Evac and a passenger was also taken to United Regional for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported in this crash.