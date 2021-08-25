UPDATE: Two semi-trucks collide in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two semi rig drivers were injured when they collided on a dangerous stretch of U.S. 287 in Clay County.

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said just before noon on Wednesday, August 25, northbound lanes on Highway 287 at Bellevue were blocked to allow for emergency services to work the crash.

Air Evac was on the scene too and trains were stopped due to wreckage being on the tracks.

Buesing said one northbound semi hauling an oversize rig was slowing to turn right onto FM 1288 and the other rig could not stop and struck it on its right side. He speed is a possible factor.

One driver was taken to Nocona for treatment of minor injuries and the other was taken to United Regional in Wichita Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.