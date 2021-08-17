WFPD locates car involved in shooting of Clay County deputy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department located the car a man used to escape the scene of an attempted capital murder of a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday night.

Authorities said officers responded to a call around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 17.

A vehicle matching the description of the car used to flee the scene of the shooting with a matching license plate number was located in the 1100 block of Brook Avenue near United Regional.

Police said no one was inside of the vehicle when it was found.

Around 7:30 p.m. on August 17, 2021, Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted a traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop. As he walked up to the vehicle he was shot but recovered and returned fire at a white Cadillac sedan.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, Chitwood has been released from the hospital.

At this time, the suspect involved in the shooting is still at large.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

A Fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500.

Sheriff Lyde has also committed to match that reward amount for any information that leads to an arrest.

Hunt County has also pledged $1000 which brings the total potential award $11,500 for the next 24 hours and $11,000 after that.

