UPDATE: WFPD locate remains of unidentified human body

UPDATE — February 27, 2020, 2:23 p.m.:

Wichita Falls police have located the remains of an unidentified human body, according to Sgt. Harold McClure with WFPD.

McClure said crime scene investigators are on scene, attempting to identify the remains.

The age and gender of the unidentified body are unknown at this time.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police investigation involving multiple units and officers is currently underway on the corner of Kenley Avenue and Borton Street, near Craw Daddy’s and the Red Roof Inn.

The investigation began at around 12:21 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue off Old Iowa Park Road.

One witness told reporter Curtis Jackson that police had been investigating a room at the Red Roof Inn when officers began taping the area off with crime scene tape.

















According to our crew on scene, at least two crime scene vans, multiple police cruisers and several undercover cars are present.

Details of the investigation are unknown at this time.