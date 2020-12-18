Updated holiday trash pickup schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Thursday announced adjusted trash pickup schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City offices will be closed for the Christmas Holiday on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25, as well as New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1.

The Christmas trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22.

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 23.

Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, December 26.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 23.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, December 26.

The New Year’s Day trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29.

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, December 30.

Friday trash pickup will move to Thursday, December 31.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, December 30.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed Friday, January 1. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, January 2.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.

The full press release from the City of Wichita Falls can be found below: