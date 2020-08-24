Urban Air employees work to keep guests safe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Some Texoma trampoline parks that closed due to the pandemic have recently reopened.

Urban Air Trampoline Park in Lawton reopened to the public on June.

And officials for Urban Air said they have processes in place to make their park safe for their guests.

Face coverings are required of all staff and customers in Urban Air.

Urban Air employees are wiping down tables and spraying all equipment after customers use it.

While Urban Air has had cleaning measures in place before the pandemic, officials said they have enhanced those measures because of how easily the virus is spread.

“And it’s just been more enhanced since COVID. Because of the spread, it is so easily spread right now with us being a family entertainment attraction center, we are working towards helping prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Urban Air Manager Byron Barrett said.

Urban Air officials said business was lower than normal when they first reopened, but business has picked up since a mask mandate was enforced in Lawton.