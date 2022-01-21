WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Covid-19 cases continue rising higher each week in Wichita County, United Regional Health Care officials said the hospital is effectively full, with limited capacity for additional patients as of Friday.

They said they are continuing to partner with other hospitals in the area to transfer patients when possible, but capacity at other facilities is limited as well.

As of Thursday night, January 20, United Regional had 107 Covid-19 patients, which is nearing the peak level reached in December 2020.

Officials advise that with the increasing volume of patients in the Emergency Department and CarePlus, wait times will be longer, especially for non-emergency cases.

They also ask patients to be patient because the staff is exhausted and needs your support and understanding.

URHC also wants to remind the community that with the increasing numbers of patients and wait times, it is more important than ever to remember that the Emergency Department is not a Covid-19 testing site.

The number of active Covid-19 cases reported in Wichita County has surged in January, from 1,648 Jan. 7, to 4,023 Jan. 21.

Health officials are hoping the numbers attributed to the omicron variant will peak as they have in other areas of the country and begin declining here within a matter of weeks.