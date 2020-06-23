URHCS to use telehealth far beyond COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Senate health committee considers temporary federal measures to promote telehealth, United Regional officials said they plan to continue offering this service far beyond the pandemic.

United Regional’s President and CEO Phyllis Cowling said the physician’s group always had the ability to visit with people using telehealth, however, they have definitely seen a rise in the number during COVID-19.

She said it is her hope to see this option expand, but not necessarily in the number of people who use telehealth.

“Inside the hospital for a long time we’ve used what is called telesite services to be able to connect electronically, digitally with offsite psychiatrist providers, we’re also now starting to explore how do we do that in other specialties,” Cowling said.

Cowling said just last year through the end of May, there were 150 telehealth visits, so far though they’ve done about 6500 visits.

She also emphasizes telehealth is not a substitute for going to the emergency room.