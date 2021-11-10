URHCS will soon have new Orthopedic Sports Medicine Facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There will soon be a new and improved Orthopedic and Sports medicine facility to serve the community of Wichita Falls.

The Wichita County–City of Wichita Falls hospital board approved the $26.3 million budget for construction of the new medical facility.

President and CEO of United Regional Health Care System Phyllis Cowling said there’s no better time than now for hospital board members to approve the budget for a new orthopedic-sports medicine facility.

“We’ve been working on this and]working towards this for the last four years as part of our master facilities plan, so it’s just continued growth and continued development, which, again, is good for United Regional but is certainly good for our community as well,” Cowling said.

Cowling said while their current facility is in good condition, it’s simply become too small for their current volume of patients and the capacity that the new building will allow will surely meet their demands.

“We’re going to be able to double the space that we currently have now dedicated to these functions, and that improves everything for our patients, our staff, our physicians, for everyone we hope,” said Cowling.

The new addition will be constructed at a site with rich history, the old Wichita General Hospital, something hospital board member Judge Woody Gossom said he’s proud to see.

“What I’m glad to see is that large, bare place downtown at Eighth and Brook has now become a vibrant, great facility, and to me, a lot more accessible to the people that would utilize it,” Gossom said.

Cowling said the land of the old Wichita General Hospital, which was demolished in 2013, provides a great space to use for the new facility.

“There’s such a rich history with the General, and we’re very happy to continue to honor that history by having medical facilities available there,” said Cowling.

“As we have people hopefully in more active lifestyles, and unfortunately they do have injuries and needs to go to that kind of facility, so the accessibility, the ease of the parking and]everything right there,” Gossom said. “It’s really going to be nice.”

United Regional said they look forward to having the facility ready to be occupied in February of 2023.

They’re unsure yet what will be done with the current facility on Ninth Street once construction is complete.