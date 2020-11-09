US 287 closed in Bellevue following pin-in collision

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL) — All lanes of U.S. 287 in Bellevue are closed after a collision involving a semi-truck rig is causing lanes to be blocked.

The collision was reported Monday morning, November 9, and both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 287 are closed just inside Bellevue city limits in Clay County.

Information is limited at this time, but at least one person was pinned in their vehicle and air-evac has been requested.

