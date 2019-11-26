US 287 closed in Hardeman Co.

UPDATE: Nov. 26, 5:13 p.m.

US 287 west of Quanah in Hardeman Co. has reopened. The detour is no longer in place.

UPDATE: Nov 26, 3:55 p.m.

According to Adele Lewis with TxDOT, US 287 traffic west of Quanah in Hardeman County is being diverted around Loop 285 due to a large grass fire along US 287 near Butts Road.

TxDOT crews are directing the diverted traffic. Please use caution as high winds have created low visibility.

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — US 287 in Hardeman County West of Quanah is closed at this time due to smoke and a large grass fire.

TxDOT is working to get a detour installed.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage we obtain more information and can properly inform the public.