WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motorists driving in and thru Wichita Falls in the coming weeks will have another closure to keep in mind when traveling.

The southbound U.S. 287 elevated freeway will be closed nightly beginning Monday, May 23, 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m.

The closure of the bridge is needed for routine preventative maintenance work on the elevated freeway.

All southbound traffic on Interstate 44 and U.S. 287 will be routed to exit at Holliday Street and reenter the freeway at 15th Street.





The job is expected to take four weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to keep this detour and closure in mind when planning trips that include overnight driving through Wichita Falls.

The preventative maintenance follows major damage suffered by the northbound U.S. 287 / I-44 elevated freeway that caused multiple lanes to close.

Wichita Falls TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis says around 7 p.m. on March 25, a semi-truck wrecked on the overpass causing its heavy load came crashing down onto the overpass.

What looks like industrial machinery, bashed at least two holes in the pavement and deck and concrete crashed down on the overpass wall below and onto 6th Street.

Repairs took over six weeks to complete.