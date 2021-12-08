US 287 North reopened, two people hospitalized following early morning crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the northbound lanes of U.S. 287 just outside of the Clay County line entering Wichita Falls has reopened.

#WICHITAFALLS US 287 NORTHBOUND N OF BUTLER ROAD IN CLAY CO IS NOW OPEN AS WELL AT THE SERVICE ROAD. — TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) December 8, 2021

The road had was closed for over two hours early Wednesday morning following a major two-vehicle rollover crash.

An official with DPS told our crew on the scene two people were transported to the hospital via AMR in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.