US 287 reopens after six-vehicle accident causes hour-long delay

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have reopened U.S. 287 at City View Drive after a six-vehicle accident led police to close both southbound lanes for over an hour Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the scene around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, September 1.

Responding officers reported a wreck involving six vehicles in the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 on the overpass above City View Drive.

According to authorities, two people were transported to the hospital by AMR with minor injuries.

Authorities closed the southbound lanes and diverted traffic to the access road by City View Drive for a little over an hour.

As of 8:55 a.m., police have reopened the southbound lanes of U.S. 287.