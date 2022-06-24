WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Drivers can once again use the southbound flyover exit of U.S. 287 over Holliday Creek and Jacksboro Highway.

Construction on the project finally concluded on Friday, June 24, 2022, several months after the projected completion date.

The project started in January 2022 and was originally scheduled to only take a couple of weeks.

However, weather conditions and a foundation issue caused the project to end up lasting for several months instead.

Another thing that impacted the work to the road was damage that occurred on the Central Freeway flyover on the Sixth Street bridge on Northbound Interstate 44.

The same contractor that was working on the U.S. 287 Southbound flyover was also hired to perform emergency repairs after a hole was busted through the freeway.