US-81 closed in Stephens County

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Thursday afternoon the closure of US-81 in Stephens County, 1 mile south of Comanche, Oklahoma.

The closure stems from a grass fire that is causing a large amount of smoke to cover the roadway, making driving conditions hazardous.

The road was closed around 1:29 p.m.

OHP said the Comanche Fire Department is on the scene and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been notified.

