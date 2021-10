STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Thursday at 3:19 p.m. that the previously closed section of U.S. 81 a mile south of Comanche, Oklahoma in Stephens County has reopened.

The road had been closed due to a grass fire that caused a large amount of smoke to cover the roadway, making driving conditions hazardous.

The road was originally closed around 1:29 p.m. The road was closed for a total of one hour and 50 minutes.