US Marshals in Lawton area capture El Paso man wanted for first degree murder

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A first degree murder suspect out of El Paso was captured Thursday, July 9 by U.S. Marshals in the Lawton area.

Ceasar Armendariz is wanted in connection to a shooting death in El Paso.

Marshals were advised of the possibility that Armendariz was in Lawton with family.

Marshals along with Lawton Police were able to track Armendariz down at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Armendariz is also charged with possession of narcotics by Lawton PD.

Once Armendariz is completed with the charges in Lawton, he will be picked up by the El Paso Police Department and extradited.

