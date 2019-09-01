US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting

1  of  4
by: James Clark

(Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

MIDLAND, Texas — The U.S. Postal Service says a 29-year-old employee was among the seven people killed in a shooting rampage in West Texas, the Associated Press reported.

Postal Service officials said in a statement that letter carrier Mary Granados was among those killed Saturday by a lone gunman who went on a more than 10-mile rampage.

Authorities said he hijacked her mail carrier truck and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland. He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

As of Sunday morning, officials said seven people died plus the gunman.

Postal officials said Granados was alone in the postal vehicle. They say the Postal Service’s law enforcement arm is working closely with other agencies in the investigation.

Odessa Police identified the gunman as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa.

An FBI response team raided Ator’s home in rural Ector County on Sunday afternoon.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

