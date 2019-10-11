US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A US senator candidate looking to take Sen. John Cornyn’s, R–Texas, place, visited with a Wichita Falls organization Thursday evening.

Dwayne Stovall is running in the Republican Primary.

He spoke with the TEA Party to express his opinions and seek their votes.

When he spoke, Stovall laid out why he said deserves the seat and how his incumbent opponent’s work inspired him to run.

“I just happen to have a really deep understanding of the proper role of this office and how it’s supposed to operate and it’s not operating that way,” Stovall said. “John Cornyn’s kinda the poster child for how it’s not supposed to operate so that’s what drives me to do this.”

In 2014, Stovall finished third in the primary.