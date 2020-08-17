US Senator John Cornyn to visit Wichita Falls Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will visit Wichita Falls Tuesday, August 18, as the Senate continues to discuss the next COVID-19 relief bill.

Sen. Cornyn will join Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana in a visit to the Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to see firsthand how the CARES Act is helping combat the coronavirus pandemic in Wichita Falls.

Sen. Cornyn will be hosted by Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare Center, who will provide a brief tour of the clinic to show how they have addressed the pandemic using federal resources from the CARES Act.

Following the tour, Sen. Cornyn will hold a socially-distanced joint press conference with Mayor Santellana, Mr. Patterson, President & CEO Phyllis Cowling of the United Regional Health Care System, and President Dr. Suzanne Shipley of Midwestern State University, who will each speak to how they have used CARES Act funds to benefit the Wichita Falls community.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. followed by the joint press conference.