USE YOUR VOICE: WFISD requesting feedback on mascot options for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of mascot options for two new Wichita Falls Independent School District high schools has been narrowed down to eight, and district officials are asking for community feedback.

On September 20, the WFISD Board of Trustees met to discuss a list of five finalists given by each of the two WFISD Naming Committees for the new high schools, currently expected to open in 2024.

During that meeting, many board members expressed concern with the list of finalists, so the naming committees were asked to each submit their own top 10 list of all the mascot options suggested by the community.

Based on input from the naming committee and the Board of Trustees, a list of eight mascot options have been selected for each school.

NOTE: Legacy High School’s headers and tables are colored in blue and Memorial High School’s header and tables are colored in red. This is exclusively for formatting and organization purposes and in no way indicates a color decision for either high school

Legacy High School

Top 8 Mascot Options
Dragons
Falcons
Legends
Leopards
Lions
Panthers
Ravens
Warriors

Memorial High School

Top 8 Mascot Options
Aviators
Dragons
Matadors
Mavericks
Patriots
Spartans
Titans
Warriors

Now, district officials are asking for feedback from the community in a Thought Exchange.

Community members are urged to sound off, make their opinions known, and participate in the thought exchange.

Based on that feedback, the WFISD Board of Trustees will reconvene and select two finalists for each new high school, which will then be voted upon by WFISD students.

The WFISD Naming Committee has made available a Mascot Resource Guide they used to help in the process of selecting finalists, which can be found below:

