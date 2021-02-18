Useful tips on how to make snow into usable water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several people across Texoma are currently without water due to these past winter storms and it’s leaving many wondering what to do to make it by.

Several Texoma cities also have issued boil water orders for a variety of reasons and some Texans may have to turn to a source many had never thought of for their water needs, snow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said if no other water is available, melting snow for drinking water is an emergency measure.

It has also been cited as an emergency option by the National Weather Service, but melting snow for drinking, bathing, washing dishes or flushing toilets safely and effectively may be trickier than many would think.

According to a New York Times article, experts suggest taking a small amount of snow first and then once it is boiling, add more snow. That will help accelerate the process of melting the snow.

Also, since water expands when it freezes, a pot full of snow may turn into a pot with very little boiling water, so be prepared to work with a lot of snow. This long process will produce usable water but perhaps not the kind of water many are used to using.

NASA has done a study on the science of measuring how much water can be obtained by melting snow, click here for the study.