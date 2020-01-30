USMCA trade agreement could benefit Texas farmers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The USMCA trade agreement comes at a good time for farmers and ranchers because Texans are closer than ever to being able to grow hemp in the state.

On Monday, the U.S. government approved guidelines that will allow hemp to be grown in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law last June that legalized hemp-derived products like CBD oil and allowed farmers to grow industrial hemp.

The guidelines have been approved after the Texas Department of Agriculture submitted them to the US government back in December.

Wichita County extension agent David Graf said he feels like adding another crop for local farmers to grow can only help them.

“One of the things that hemp will do is because we’ve been so limited in our climate here, we can do cotton and we can do wheat and both of those are commodities that it’s just tough for them to make much money on them because there is a world supply,” Graf said.

Although the guidelines were approved, farmers can’t quite start planting yet.

The state still needs to get the licensing program started before farmers can start planting hemp.

Once they do start, Graf said the opportunity to grow hemp can bring in a large amount of money in the state.

That is, as long as they have a market for it in the area, something Graf said we will have to wait and find out.

It does seem like interest is high though, the Texas Hemp Convention is taking place in Dallas the last two days and will continue Thursday.