USPS carries on during winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though many folks across Texoma are off work and out of school Wednesday and Thursday, USPS mail carriers are still working hard to make sure important packages or letters that folks are expecting don’t have to wait to be delivered until the roads clear up.

“It’s about more than mail for me,” USPS mail carrier Ephern Forbis said.

Forbins said he doesn’t mind braving the weather.

“It’s always a good thing to give someone something that they’re waiting on, whether it be a package, or a check, or a W-2,” Forbins said.

Though, there was a little more hustle and bustle out on the streets Wednesday than he expected he said.

“Way more people than I expected to be on the roads, but other than that it’s been alright,” Forbins said.

Forbins has worked as a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Wichita Falls for around six years now and hasn’t seen many days like Wednesday’s snow day.

“I know for a fact that days like this, probably only twice in my six years here, just twice like this,” Forbins said.

It’s worth it for him when he gets to see the people he’s grown to love over his four years on this route.

“That’s the best part to me, I meet new people all the time, the only thing about it is it gets sad whenever they move away because you build that relationship with them, you get to see their kids and watch them have babies and things like that,” Forbins said.

The weather is no match for his dedication.

“I normally carry anywhere from I’d say about 10 or 11 miles of walking a day,” Forbins said.

Nearly 40,000 steps are what he used to keep track of each day and winter weather isn’t slowing him down by foot., or mail truck.

“We have chains, we have a de-icer and all that good stuff for our vehicles,” Forbins said.

Just as with anyone who has to be out and about when the roads are slick, Forbins has to be open to any safety tips he receives.

“It’s tough, you slide all over the place if you’re not careful and if you don’t listen to management instructions on how to drive the vehicles if you do that, you’ll be fine,” Forbins said.

Forbins began about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and wrapped up around 3:30 p.m. He said he loves his job, no matter what it’s like outside.