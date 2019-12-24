USPS Letter Carriers hit the road to deliver last-minute packages

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Well it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and while you’re getting ready to leave cookies and milk out for Santa, folks with the United States Postal Service are hard at work making sure all of your packages arrive on time.

“I’ve got all my stuff, I’ve got my hat, I’ve got my bells, I’m ready to go. My beard is growing out like it’s supposed to so we’re in good shape,” Letter Carrier, Keith Deason said.

Keith Deason has been Santa’s little helper for close to 20-years and said although it’s a stressful time for families getting ready for the holidays, he’s happy knowing he’s delivering smiles each and every year.

“It is a great time of year though, I get to bring these packages to little kids and stuff and they’re really excited, so it’s exciting to see kids out playing with other kids it’s a lot of fun,” Deason said.

Deason delivers sometimes ten times his normal amount during the holiday season, but he considers himself lucky seeing that he is delivering in Texas.

“The weather around here is great, its Christmas eve and I’m wearing shorts,” Deason said.

After speaking with Deason’s supervisor, you can see where he gets his positive attitude.

“It can be stressful but when you remember what we’re delivering and what we’re here for, we’re here to do a public service. We love what we do, we’re proud to do it, and it’s just a joy to be out here delivering to our community that we’re part of every day,” USPS Supervisor, Katherine January said.

But Deason doesn’t just deliver presents, sometimes he’s on the receiving end.

“It’s awesome, also another thing to think about this time of year is a lot of people think about us throughout the whole year, but it’s awesome to see them putting stuff out there for us like that,” Deason said.

So when Deason wraps up his shift today, he’ll return home happy knowing hundreds of kids will be waking up in the morning to presents he helped the big deliver.

The post office will be closed tomorrow but January said no package will go undelivered today. Meaning they will have carriers out this evening making sure they get everything delivered, and get this, January said during the holiday season, they deliver over ten thousand packages on a daily basis, up from about five thousand a day.