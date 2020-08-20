UPDATE: UT Arlington PD lifts shelter-in-place, dismiss reports of teenager carrying rifle near campus

UPDATED 3:50 p.m. Thursday: Police officers at the University of Texas at Arlington have cleared the shelter-in-place after an investigation into reports of a teenager is reportedly carrying a rifle near campus.
Officers shared the information on Twitter that there is “no indication of suspect on UTA campus. Please resume normal operations.”
Initial reports stated a 13-year-old boy wearing a navy shirt and black pants was carrying a rifle in the 1200 block of Davis Drive northbound towards the university.
Officials released information on Twitter about 3:15 p.m. Thursday
