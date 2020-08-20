UPDATE: UT Arlington PD lifts shelter-in-place, dismiss reports of teenager carrying rifle near campus

UPDATED 3:50 p.m. Thursday: Police officers at the University of Texas at Arlington have cleared the shelter-in-place after an investigation into reports of a teenager is reportedly carrying a rifle near campus.

Officers shared the information on Twitter that there is “no indication of suspect on UTA campus. Please resume normal operations.”

MavAlert! ALL CLEAR. After investigation, UTA PD determined no indication of suspect on UTA campus. Please resume normal operations. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) August 20, 2020

Initial reports stated a 13-year-old boy wearing a navy shirt and black pants was carrying a rifle in the 1200 block of Davis Drive northbound towards the university.

ORIGINAL STORY: ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The University of Texas at Arlington Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for the campus after a teenager is reportedly carrying a rifle near campus.

MavAlert! 13 year old white male 5’6” dark hair navy shirt, black pants believed to be carrying a rifle walking northbound from the 1200 block of Davis drive toward the university. APD has not located subject. UTAPD in area continuing the search. Shelter in Place. Wait for furthe — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) August 20, 2020

Officials released information on Twitter about 3:15 p.m. Thursday on their official account.

MavAlert! Shelter in Place means go to building or stay in building. DO NOT leave room or building until All Clear received. Check UTA social media for updates — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) August 20, 2020

Officials said a 13-year-old boy wearing a navy shirt and black pants is believed to be carrying a rifle in the 1200 block of Davis Drive northbound towards the university.

The suspect has not been located at this time, but officials are in the area and state the shelter-in-place stays in place until more information is availble.

This story is breaking, so come back for updates as information becomes available.