UT study says United Regional ICU capacity will likely be exceeded in next few weeks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional I-C-U bed capacity will likely be exceeded in the next three weeks, that’s according to a University of Texas study.
UT Austin Research Associate Dr. Spencer Fox, along with his team, estimates the local trauma service area has a 74% chance of exceeding its I-C-U capacity in the next three weeks.
They believe in that same time frame there’s a 30% chance of the region exceeding hospital capacity.
This is determined in part by behavior of people in the area and the increase of COVID-19 cases.
“Our projections are based off of a number of assumptions, basically assuming that behavior and policy doesn’t really change over the next few weeks,” Fox said. “Now is the time to act and we shouldn’t delay anymore.”