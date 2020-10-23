UT study says United Regional ICU capacity will likely be exceeded in next few weeks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional I-C-U bed capacity will likely be exceeded in the next three weeks, that’s according to a University of Texas study.

UT Austin Research Associate Dr. Spencer Fox, along with his team, estimates the local trauma service area has a 74% chance of exceeding its I-C-U capacity in the next three weeks.

They believe in that same time frame there’s a 30% chance of the region exceeding hospital capacity.

This is determined in part by behavior of people in the area and the increase of COVID-19 cases.

“Our projections are based off of a number of assumptions, basically assuming that behavior and policy doesn’t really change over the next few weeks,” Fox said. “Now is the time to act and we shouldn’t delay anymore.”

The dashboard updates daily.