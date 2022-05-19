WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can now pay your utility bill online again after a software security update is complete at the Wichita Falls Utility Collections Department.

Officials announced that online and in person payments are now being accepted again, but the automated system to pay over the phone is currently unavailable.

They said if you choose to pay in person, they can only accept check and cash payments at the moment.

The utility department said they will not cut off water for the remainder of the week.