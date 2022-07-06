WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fourth man to be charged with human smuggling in five days is being held in Wichita County Jail on a $50,000 bond and a detainer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

William Carlos-Baran, 36, was stopped by a Wichita County deputy just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, for rolling through a stop sign on the US 287 access road and Highway 25 at Electra.

Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala were in the SUV he was driving.

They said Carlos-Baran said they were traveling from Las Vegas, NV, to Houston to do roofing jobs, and he did not know any of the passengers by name.

William Carlos-Baran Wichita County Jail mugshot

They said later he told them he had met an unknown person at a casino in Nevada who told him he would be paid $100 per passenger to take them to a location in Houston.

The deputy said each of the Guatemalans told him they were all on their way from Las Vegas to a week’s vacation in Wichita Falls and then would return to Las Vegas. They said they had each pitched in $30 to pay for the excursion.

The third person charged with human smuggling in Wichita County since Friday remains jailed on a detainer warrant from ICE.

Brandon Hernandez -Jimenez‘s address is listed as Denver, Colorado but told DPS says he is from Mexico.

He was stopped on US 287 Monday morning, July 4, with four passengers he could not give names for, and said they were friends he was taking to Dallas after a party in Denver.

DPS said the passengers all said they were born in Texas, but two had I.D. papers from Mexico one from Guatemala, and the other had no form of I.D.

They said Hernandez-Jimenez told them he was paid about $300 from the passengers

for gas.

Of the other two suspects charged with human smuggling since Friday one had five passengers and the other had four.

Neither could give the names of their passengers and all were stopped by DPS on US 287.