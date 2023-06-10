WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a house fire near downtown Saturday morning.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly after 4 a.m., the fire department went to a house fire in the 1300 block of Clark Street.

Smoke was coming from the rear of the structure. Ashlock said the fire was started by vagrants that had broken into the abandoned house and accidentally set the fire with a discarded cigarette.

He said graffiti and evidence of squatting was also found. No injuries were reported. An estimate on damage was not immediately available.