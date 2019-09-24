Vancouver Police K9 attacks random bystander

1  of  2
The man was treated for minor injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver police K9 attacked a bystander while officers took another man into custody.

Police are investigating the incident, which was caught on camera. Video taken from a window over the area shows officers handcuffing a man on the sidewalk at West 13th and Columbia Street in downtown Vancouver.

The video pans to a police car across the street, where a K9 darts from the car and toward a man standing nearby.

The police dog appears to run straight for the man and started tugging on his sleeves. Vancouver police said the man was treated for minor injuries.

The man was not related to the initial police investigation.

Police are investigating the incident and said the police dog will be removed from service until the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

